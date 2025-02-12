Open Menu

Children’s Hospital Observes International Childhood Cancer Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) In a bid to raise awareness about childhood cancer,Children’s Hospital Multan marked International Childhood Cancer Day,here on Wednesday.

A cancer awareness walk was led by Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti and MS Dr.Kamran Asif.

Observed annually worldwide,this initiative aims to educate people about childhood cancer and extend support to affected children and their families.

According to a spokesperson,Professor Dr. Rana Zulfiqar, Head of Pediatric Oncology,along with Professor Dr. Waqas Imran,Professor Dr. Muhammad Sohail Arshad,Professor Dr. Asim Khurshid,Dr. Kamran Adil,Dr. Azeem Subhani,Dr. Muaz Qureshi,Nursing Superintendent Ms.Tabita Gohar, and a large number of doctors,nurses and paramedics participated.

Following the walk,Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti visited young cancer patients,cut a cake to uplift their spirits,and distributed gifts among them.

