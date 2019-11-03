(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::The Children's Hospital Faisalabad will be upgraded to 800-bed hospital after the construction of a new block.

A spokesman of the hospital said on Sunday that more than 3000 patients visit the Children's Hospital daily, of them, about 600 patients were treated in emergency ward.

Keeping in view, the increasing number of patients, the hospital has decided to establish a block in the hospital. The work on the block would soon be started.

He said the hospital was providing diagnostic, ultrasound, CT Scan, ventilator, endoscopy, cardiac, angiography, orthopedic, plastic surgery, ophthalmic, dialysis, operation and other facilities.

The construction of a most modern dialysis center is in last phase with installation of 6 new dialysis machines and the project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 million, he added.