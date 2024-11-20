ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Children's rights activists Wednesday stressed the importance of raising awareness and ensuring the implementation of child-related laws to protect vulnerable children and promote their overall welfare.

They called for collective efforts to create a safe and supportive environment for all children to thrive.

In an exclusive interview on a private news channel, in connection with World Children's Rights Day, renowned Child Rights Activist Syed Miqdad Mehdi emphasised the crucial role of parents in shaping their children's futures, urging them to adopt better parenting practices that foster a nurturing environment, guidance and support, thereby helping their children reach their full potential and thrive in life.

He also shared his insights on the significance of Children's Day, stating that it serves as a crucial platform to not only celebrate the strides made in enhancing the lives of children globally but also to shed light on the persisting obstacles and areas that require intensified efforts to ensure the well-being and protection of children worldwide.

He said Pakistan considers children a national treasure and is committed to their well-being, ensuring their holistic development, access to education, healthcare and protection, thereby safeguarding their future and the nation's progress.

He stressed that everyone including parents and teachers, leaders and children themselves - has a role to play in making the day meaningful and promoting the welfare o,f children in their societies and communities.

Mehdi also emphasized the crucial importance of education for Pakistan's children, highlighting the alarming fact that around 20 million children in the country are currently out of school and stressing the need for urgent action to address this issue.

Mehdi also drew attention to the numerous challenges faced by children in Pakistan, including stunting, malnutrition, limited access to quality education and child labour, emphasizing the urgent need for effective implementation of laws and policies to protect their rights and ensure their well-being.

He accentuated the inherent potential of every child and emphasized that education, creativity and community support can collectively unleash a transformative power, propelling children towards a future filled with hope, promise and limitless possibilities.