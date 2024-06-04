Children’s safety collective responsibility: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that special measures should be taken to protect rights of children in war-torn areas.

In her message on the International Day of Innocent Children hit by aggression, she said that today is a day to understand life and psychological problems of children who are victims of violence, conflicts and aggression in the world.

The CM said that the mental and physical violence inflicted on innocent lives by brutal human beings causes children constant mental agony, adding that no child deserves to suffer horrors of war, abuse, or exploitation.

She added that ensuring safety of children was a collective responsibility. “We want a society where children can grow up in a peaceful environment free of fear and violence” she vowed.

She said: “We all have to work together to improve the present and future of children and

protect their rights.”