ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A six-week long Children's summer workshop titled "Bazeecha" has started here at Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts.

An official of College told APP on Tuesday that it was regular feature of Hunerkada to arrange such activities for children during summer vacations.

Hunerkada is offering a summer workshop for children of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to discover and polish their artistic abilities.

The short courses of Drawing, Painting, Sculpture, Ceramics, Design and Theatre were being offered in the summer workshop.

During six-week Bazeecha Children's workshop, the participants would be imparted training by organizing Drawing week, Painting week, Sculpture week, Ceramics week, Design week and theatre week.

Later, the work of children would be displayed at Bazeecha art exhibition to be held at Hunerkada.

Every summer, we do a six week programme of six different disciplines. So this time, there was drawing, painting, sculpture, painting, ceramics, design and we have added theatre this time as well, the official added.

The programme is focused on children aged between six and 12.