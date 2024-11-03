DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A family dispute case relating to the welfare of children after the separation of their parents was resolved under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Child Protection Act, recently.

According to the district administration, the case was heard at the office of the Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, where the divorced mother initially declined custody of the children.

The administration promptly summoned both parties and held detailed discussions on the matter.

During this process, the Social Welfare Department conducted a comprehensive investigation to find an appropriate solution in the children's best interest.

After several conciliatory efforts, an amicable solution was sought out under the KP Child Protection Act. As a result the mother ultimately accepted custody of the children which ensured the welfare and safety of the children.