FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The body of a child was found from Jarranwala Road area, near here Sunday.

Sources said that some passerby spotted a child's body in a Nullah near Ashfaq Mills on Jarranwala Road and informed the Rescue-1122.

A rescue team reached the site, took the body into custody and later on handed it over to the area police.

Separately, some armed bandits shot at and injured a guard Muhammad Anwar, son of Ashiq Hussain, of Mohala Rasoolpura over resistance in dacoity bid near D-Type Fauji Chowk.

The injured was rushed to DHQ hospital. However, the accused managed to flee.