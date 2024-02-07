Open Menu

Child's Body Found In G-6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Child's body found in G-6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The dead body of a child was found, who was allegedly killed by an unidentified assailant on Tuesday near Jamia Masjid Bilal here in sector G-6.

According to police, the deceased was a student of a local madrasa who met a tragic end as injury marks were found on his neck.

Following a thorough postmortem examination, authorities handed over the child's body to his family.

The police said that investigations are underway to determine the actual cause of the death and arrest of the accused.

