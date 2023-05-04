MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The dead body of a minor girl was recovered from a canal near Adda bum mor in Jabalpur Pirwalla.

The command and control centre of Rescue 1122 and police reached the site. According to the rescuer, the body was found to be floating on the canal water.

The father said the child had gone out to buy milk but could not get back despite passing three days. The body was handed over to the heirs.

Police have started the investigation.