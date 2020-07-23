The self proclaimed spiritual healer, whose violent tactics to liberate a child from evil spirit caused child's death, would face prosecution for exemplary punishment even if heirs enter compromise, DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The self proclaimed spiritual healer, whose violent tactics to liberate a child from evil spirit caused child's death, would face prosecution for exemplary punishment even if heirs enter compromise, DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas said .

Accused Abdul Ghaffar Shah had put hot oil on the face of an adolescent child and later poured it into his mouth last July 9 that caused his death.

The child Sajjad Hussain was taken to spiritual healer by his father Mukhtar Hussain for treatment of some disease.

DPO told media that police was the complainant in the case and had moved the court of magistrate to get permission for postmortem examination of the child after exhumation of the body from grave.

However, child's heirs reached graveyard July 16 last and stopped police from exhuming the body after showing a stay order issued by a court of Additional Sessions Judge.

SHO Mehmoodkot Rizwan Baloch said, police would appear before the court on Friday, July 24, to get the stay vacated and would move forward as per law for exhumation of child's body for postmortem.

DPO said, police would pursue the case of child's death against the accused under section 311 PPC even if the heirs reach compromise on offense under section 302 PPC.

It would serve as a warning to other so called spiritual healers who play with the lives of the people in the name of cure and mint money, DPO said.

It was reported that deceased child's heirs have entered into compromise with the accused Peer for Rs 500,000.

DPO appealed the people to consult only doctors for treatment and avoid approaching so called spiritual healers.