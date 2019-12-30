UrduPoint.com
 Child’s Sexual Abuse Case: Police Get Five-day Physical Remand Of Qari Shamsuddin

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:04 PM

Seminary teacher Shamsuddin who was arrested for raping a ten-year old child was arrested by Mahsehra police on Sunday.

MANSEHRA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) A judicial magistrate on Monday allowed five-day physical remand of a seminary teacher allegedly involved in sexually abusing a child for over 100 times at a seminary in Phulra area of Mansehra district.

Police produced Qari Shamsuddin before the court for physical remand and pleaded the court for 14-day physical remand. The court, however, allowed five-day physical remand of the accused.

Qari Shamsuddin ran away from the seminary he was teaching at soon after the shocking incident of raping ten-year old child surfaced. However, four other suspects involved in the same crime were arrested by the police.

Khyber Pakhtoon Khwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the shocking incident and directed the police to arrest the culprits as he came to know about it through media reports.

Police said that victim child who was repeatedly abused by Qari Shamsuddin was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Religious seminary that was being run in Phulra area of Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtoon Khwa was sealed by the local authorities soon after the incident. Over 100 children were studying there in the seminary which was not got registered with the government.

The local community and the parents whose children have been studying there shocked to know about the incident. The incident brought bad name to the religious community and religion owing to the awful act of the accused.

