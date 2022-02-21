UrduPoint.com

Chile Registers 30,398 New Daily COVID-19 Cases, Still Grapples With Omicron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Chile registers 30,398 new daily COVID-19 cases, still grapples with Omicron

SANTIAGO, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chile registered 30,398 new cases and 151 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Chilean Ministry of Health reported Sunday.

These new figures bring the total caseload to 2,851,382 and the national death toll to 41,347.

The ministry said the national positivity rate in the past day has reached 26.29 percent.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen 8 percent over the week, still 20 percent higher compared to figures 14 days ago, the ministry said.

Minister of Health Enrique Paris said that 12 regions of the country reported lower case numbers last week as the country continues to grapple with a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant.

There are currently 129,581 active cases in the country, with 1,008 patients hospitalized in intensive care units and 829 on ventilators.

Related Topics

Paris Chile Sunday From

Recent Stories

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

5 minutes ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

28 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

41 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

57 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>