Chilghoza Forests conservation benefits 25,000 households in Balochistan: Survey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Reversing Deforestation and Forest Degradation in High Chilgoza Pine Forests of Balochistan have helped protect the plants and benefit 25,000 households targeted in the project.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan announced here at a press conferenceon Thursday, the project progress of the last two years underlined that 8,443 households including 6,679 men and 1,764 women have directly benefited from the project out of the total 25,000 households targeted in the project.

The Survey mentioned that the Assisted Natural Regeneration on 2153 hectares (ha) in 14 valleys through 48 enclosures (4 million seedlings) was achieved out of the 3,600 ha targeted in the project.

Moreover, under the project four Chilgoza Processing units were provided to different communities whereas a total of 600 sets of Chilgoza cone collection and storage tools were procured against the target of 100 sets.