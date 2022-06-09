UrduPoint.com

Chilghoza Forests Conservation Benefits 25,000 Households In Balochistan: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Chilghoza Forests conservation benefits 25,000 households in Balochistan: Survey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Reversing Deforestation and Forest Degradation in High Chilgoza Pine Forests of Balochistan have helped protect the plants and benefit 25,000 households targeted in the project.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan announced here at a press conferenceon Thursday, the project progress of the last two years underlined that 8,443 households including 6,679 men and 1,764 women have directly benefited from the project out of the total 25,000 households targeted in the project.

The Survey mentioned that the Assisted Natural Regeneration on 2153 hectares (ha) in 14 valleys through 48 enclosures (4 million seedlings) was achieved out of the 3,600 ha targeted in the project.

Moreover, under the project four Chilgoza Processing units were provided to different communities whereas a total of 600 sets of Chilgoza cone collection and storage tools were procured against the target of 100 sets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Progress Women From Million

Recent Stories

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new ..

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new Stylish Icon in the Tech world

1 hour ago
 OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

2 hours ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

5 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

5 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.