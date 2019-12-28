UrduPoint.com
Chill And Chill In The Government, Opposition Keeping Warm The Environment: Akram Durrani

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:14 PM

Chill and chill in the government, opposition keeping warm the environment: Akram Durrani

Opposition parties Rahber Committee has rejected presidential ordinance regarding NAB laws and demanded of the government to bring all the matters in parliament.Rahbar committee met here Saturday under Akram Durrani

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Opposition parties Rahber Committee has rejected presidential ordinance regarding NAB laws and demanded of the government to bring all the matters in parliament.Rahbar committee met here Saturday under Akram Durrani.

The meeting was attended by Ayyaz Sadiq from PML-N, Faisal Karim Kundi AND Hummayun Khan from PPP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain from ANP, Usman Kakar from Pushtunkhawa Milli Awami Party, Shafiq Pasruri and Hashim Babar.Consultation was made on the matters related to arrests of opposition leaders, extension in service tenure of army chief and court's decision against Pervez Musharraf in high treason case.Addressing a joint press conference with opposition leaders Akram Durrani said we are opposed to slavery and are in favor of freedom.

Therefore, movement was launched in the name of Azadi March." There is chill and chill in the government as there is neither electricity nor gas in the country. However we opposition walas are keeping the environment warm", he added.He held government is absolutely confused at present.

Ban has been imposed on media. Recently Ahsan Iqbal member of Rahbar committee was also arrested for giving anti government statements. Ahsan Iqbal worked out mega projects including CPEC as minister for planning and now he has been charged with committing irregularity of Rs 6 billion while the entire project valued Rs 2.5 billion.He stated a former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was kept in death cell.

We salute to his courage that he has even opposed to file bail plea.He observed now FIA too has been reactivated after NAB and Wajid Zia has been entrusted task to make arrests.He questioned the rulers are taking the country where now as all the institutions are being made controversial.

If government pursues this procedure then this is not good omen.He remarked Kualalumpur summit was convened on the consensus decision of Imran Khan, Tayyip ErdogAn and Mahatir Mohamad. Opposition is grateful to Iran, Malaysia and Turkey for casting vote in favor of Pakistan on Kashmir issue.He stated government says Azadi March sabotaged Kashmir cause but it is government which has bargained over Kashmir issue.

Government is not going to the friends who supported us on Kashmir issue and government has offended them.Durrani said Peshawar High Court has ordered FIA to investigate BRB project matters and now the government is going to seek stay order from Supreme Court.

When PTI own corruption is coming to fore then it is going to seek stay order.He alleged government is trying to prolong foreign funding case.Ayyaz Sadiq said Pervez Musharraf case decision is a court's decision.

We accept it. The reaction from law minister on this decision falls in the ambit of contempt of court. We have accepted the decision , now government should accept it.He said government was complainant in Musharraf case. PML-N was then complainant and now PTI is complainant.

