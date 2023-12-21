Chillai Kalan, 40-day harshest winter period starts in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) As the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is reeling under cold and dry weather conditions, the 40-day harshest winter period “Chillai Kalan” was started here Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, with maximum chances of snowfall during this period, sub-zero temperatures cause freezing of water bodies, including Dal Lake during the Chillai Kalan which ends on January 31.

Inclement weather often leads to disruption in surface and air transport as foggy conditions cause low visibility during the period.