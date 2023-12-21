Open Menu

Chillai Kalan, 40-day Harshest Winter Period Starts In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Chillai Kalan, 40-day harshest winter period starts in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) As the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is reeling under cold and dry weather conditions, the 40-day harshest winter period “Chillai Kalan” was started here Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, with maximum chances of snowfall during this period, sub-zero temperatures cause freezing of water bodies, including Dal Lake during the Chillai Kalan which ends on January 31.

Inclement weather often leads to disruption in surface and air transport as foggy conditions cause low visibility during the period.

Related Topics

India Weather Water Jammu January Media

Recent Stories

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

19 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

34 minutes ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

3 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

3 hours ago
Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

6 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

16 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

16 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan