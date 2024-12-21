Chillai Kalan Set To Bring Big Chill To Occupied Kashmir From Saturday
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 12:30 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Occupied Kashmir is bracing for the coldest period of winter, Chillai Kalan, which begins on Saturday, December 23. This 40-day phase is notorious for extremely low temperatures and heavy snowfall, making it the harshest part of winter in the region.
As Chillai Kalan approaches, residents across the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir valley are preparing for a cold winter ahead, with many taking steps to winterize their homes. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing, and the region may experience its heaviest snowfall, especially in higher altitudes.
The Meteorological Department has predicted a cold wave to mark the beginning of Chillai Kalan, with temperatures expected to dip significantly across the occupied Kashmir Valley. Light to moderate snowfall is also forecasted in the higher reaches, while the plains may experience a drop in temperature, potentially causing frost.
Residents have been warned to take necessary precautions, such as wearing warm clothing and avoiding prolonged exposure to the cold. Those living in areas prone to heavy snowfall have been advised to prepare for possible roadblocks or power outages.
