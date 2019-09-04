UrduPoint.com
Chillas Cadet College To Start Functioning From Next Educational Year: Chief Minister

Wed 04th September 2019

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman here on Wednesday said the provincial government has provided Rs 410 million from the provincial budget for Chillas Cadet College that would start functioning from next educational year

Presiding over a meeting on Chillas Cadet College and Public Schools, he said that currently the classes of Chillas Cadet College are being arranged at alternate place but from next educational year, the classes would start at the building of the college in Chillas.

He said that due to non-provision of funds by the Federal government, the construction work on Chillas Cadet College was delayed, adding that letters have been written to federal government and WAPDA for release of funds for the purpose.

The Chief Minister appreciated the role of public schools and colleges in promotion of education and directed the board of Directors of school administration to ensure timely conduct of the Board meeting to resolve the problem of public schools.

He also directed the Secretary Education to hold monthly meeting of the Principals of public schools on regular basis and introduce new admission policy for holding of self-finance classes at public schools and colleges.

He said provision of quality education was top priority of the provincial government for which it was taking measures. He directed for appointment of teachers and public schools and Chillas Cadet College in special pay scale to ensure welfare of teachers and provision of quality education to students.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also demanded the federal government to release funds for long awaited Diamer dam.

