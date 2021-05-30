UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilled Summer Drinks A Pretty Common Sight On Capital's Roadsides

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Chilled summer drinks a pretty common sight on Capital's roadsides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :As temperature soars, numerous vendors are offering chilled summer drinks including sugarcane juice, lemonade, dhoodh soda, milk shakes and several other colored drinks to attract the customers during the scorching heat season.

Traditional summer drinks are the best choice of citizens on roadside during hot and humid weather when people tend to sweat more, losing salts and water with perspiration.

Roadside vendors while talking to a private news channel said chilled juices and drinks demand high with rise in temperature as mostly people engaged in physical activity and traveling through roads need more liquid than those having sedentary lifestyles at home during heat time.

With the surge in mercury, huge rush of customers could be witnessed at traditional imli Alo Bukhara drink stalls, said a motorist.

It is our common practice to visit Lemon Soda shop and we have become so habitual of this practice that we can't do without it," said a young citizen.

Imli and Aaloo Bukhara" juice is better than any other packaged juices and free from any kinds of chemicals",citizens always preferred its stall while visiting the shops of market.

A motorist while enjoying sugarcane juice said that fresh juices could not be adulterated, while packed juices contained elements that caused blood pressure problems and cardiac diseases.

He advised people to drink more fresh juices during the summer season to overcome salt deficiency which typically arises due to excessive sweating.

"I always preferred a glass of doodh soda instead of a color unhealthy drinks when I am shopping. It is the best alternative to fizzy drinks", said a citizen.

"A drink of chilled Soda feels so refreshing after a plate of spicy chaat", said a female customer.

Related Topics

Weather Water Visit Young Bukhara Market From Best Blood Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mubadala invests GBP ₤350m in IVC Evidensia

1 hour ago

Coalition intercepts drone targeting Khamis Mushai ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

2 hours ago

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths

4 hours ago

Local Press: FOCP, UAE awards enhance global cache ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.