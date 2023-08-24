Open Menu

Chiller, Sheds Donated To Allied Hospital-II

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Anjuman Anti-Narcotics, a non-governmental organisation, on Thursday donated a chiller and installed sheds at Allied hospital-II

Additional Medical Superintendent Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig, Prof DR Imtiaz Ahmed, Medical Social Officer Ayesha Anjum, General Secretary Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Muhammad Anwaar Khan and others were also present on the inauguration of sheds.

Additional MS lauded the efforts of Anjuman and said that it would provide shadeto the attendants of patients.

