UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilli Preparing Unit Sealed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 01:58 PM

Chilli preparing unit sealed in Faisalabad

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a chilli preparing factory and arrested an accused on the charge of preparing poor quality and adulterated red chilli powder

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed a chilli preparing factory and arrested an accused on the charge of preparing poor quality and adulterated red chilli powder.

PFA spokesman said here on Saturday, the PFA team along with area police conducted a surprise raid at the factory situated at Mohallah Farooq Town and arrested accused Akram red-handed while preparing spurious Chilli powder.

The team also sealed the factory and arrested accused Akram.

Nishatabad police have registered a case against the accused and further investigations are in progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Poor Punjab Progress

Recent Stories

Editorial: Swift action needed to douse Amazon fir ..

31 minutes ago

Over 2,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

40 minutes ago

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

41 minutes ago

Ambitious and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket ..

1 hour ago

Over 4500 detained under PSA in IOK since Aug 05

58 minutes ago

Nearly 2Mln in India's Assam Left Off National Reg ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.