Chilli preparing unit sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed a chilli preparing factory and arrested an accused on the charge of preparing poor quality and adulterated red chilli powder.

PFA spokesman said here on Saturday, the PFA team along with area police conducted a surprise raid at the factory situated at Mohallah Farooq Town and arrested accused Akram red-handed while preparing spurious Chilli powder.

Nishatabad police have registered a case against the accused and further investigations are in progress, spokesman added.