Chilli sauce factory owner jailed for 7 months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A judicial magistrate on Tuesday handed down seven months imprisonment to a factory owner for preparing substandard chilli sauce.

The court also imposed Rs 600,000 fine on the accused, Fayyaz Ahmad.

Judicial Magistrate Azmatullah Awan announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

The Punjab food Authority had arrested the accused during a raid on the factory.