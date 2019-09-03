Chilli Sauce Factory Owner Jailed For 7 Months
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:30 PM
A judicial magistrate on Tuesday handed down seven months imprisonment to a factory owner for preparing substandard chilli sauce
The court also imposed Rs 600,000 fine on the accused, Fayyaz Ahmad.
Judicial Magistrate Azmatullah Awan announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.
The Punjab food Authority had arrested the accused during a raid on the factory.