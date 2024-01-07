Chilling effects: Severe weather takes toll on Multan’s entertainment industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Severe cold weather and dense fog have led to a decline in the citizens' outdoor activities as noticeable decrease in number of theater-goers is being observed and the theater owners and artists are facing financial issues.

The extreme weather impacted the out-door movement of citizens not only in Multan but of those hailing from Vehari, Lodhran, Mailsi, Burewala, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh and some other areas. Most of the spectators of theaters belong to these areas. Due to severe weather condition, they are not visiting the shows, said an artist.

With five popular theaters in the city having capacity of 2000 seats, the reduced turnout has raised concerns. The entertainment section is already facing various issues.

The challenging weather conditions have not only affected the citizens' willingness to venture out but have also taken a toll on the financial aspects of the entertainment industry, said Ahmed Nawaz, a regular theater goer, hailing from Vehari.

Producers, facing substantial losses, have been compelled to suspend shows nearly thrice a week. This interruption in regular schedules has not only impacted the theaters' revenue streams but has also affected the livelihoods of artists involved in these productions.

Furthermore, the health of some artists has been compromised, with instances of illness, particularly flu-related, prompting them to refrain from working. This double blow of reduced audience turnout and health concerns among artists has created a challenging environment for the local entertainment industry.

Stakeholders in the sector are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for a swift improvement in weather

conditions to revive the vibrancy of the theatrical scene and provide relief to both audiences and those involved in the production process.