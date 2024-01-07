Open Menu

Chilling Effects: Severe Weather Takes Toll On Multan’s Entertainment Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Chilling effects: Severe weather takes toll on Multan’s entertainment industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Severe cold weather and dense fog have led to a decline in the citizens' outdoor activities as noticeable decrease in number of theater-goers is being observed and the theater owners and artists are facing financial issues.

The extreme weather impacted the out-door movement of citizens not only in Multan but of those hailing from Vehari, Lodhran, Mailsi, Burewala, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh and some other areas. Most of the spectators of theaters belong to these areas. Due to severe weather condition, they are not visiting the shows, said an artist.

With five popular theaters in the city having capacity of 2000 seats, the reduced turnout has raised concerns. The entertainment section is already facing various issues.

The challenging weather conditions have not only affected the citizens' willingness to venture out but have also taken a toll on the financial aspects of the entertainment industry, said Ahmed Nawaz, a regular theater goer, hailing from Vehari.

Producers, facing substantial losses, have been compelled to suspend shows nearly thrice a week. This interruption in regular schedules has not only impacted the theaters' revenue streams but has also affected the livelihoods of artists involved in these productions.

Furthermore, the health of some artists has been compromised, with instances of illness, particularly flu-related, prompting them to refrain from working. This double blow of reduced audience turnout and health concerns among artists has created a challenging environment for the local entertainment industry.

Stakeholders in the sector are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for a swift improvement in weather

conditions to revive the vibrancy of the theatrical scene and provide relief to both audiences and those involved in the production process.

Related Topics

Multan Weather Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Vehari Mailsi Burewala From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

15 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

15 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

15 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

15 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

15 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

15 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

16 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

16 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

16 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan