Chilling winter breezes grips Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The chilling winter breezes have gripped Hyderabad with the Pakistan Meteorological Department recording 40 kilometers wind speed on Sunday.

According to the PMD, the lowest temperature of 10 degree centigrade and 51 percent humidity was also recorded in the city.

The load shedding of the power supply and gas compounded problems for the citizens amid the chilling weather.