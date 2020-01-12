UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilling Winter Breezes Grips Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:50 PM

Chilling winter breezes grips Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The chilling winter breezes have gripped Hyderabad with the Pakistan Meteorological Department recording 40 kilometers wind speed on Sunday.

According to the PMD, the lowest temperature of 10 degree centigrade and 51 percent humidity was also recorded in the city.

The load shedding of the power supply and gas compounded problems for the citizens amid the chilling weather.

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Weather Hyderabad Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches ‘Smart Supplier’ app

40 minutes ago

Formation of &quot;Emirates Council for Food Secur ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

2 hours ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

3 hours ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.