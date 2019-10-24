Chilly nights bring roaring business for 'tea, coffee' shops

With a sudden fall in temperature, the demand of 'Tea and Coffee' has increased manifold and shops all around the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were seen crowded with citizens specially youth which is favorite of everyone but it becomes more profitable business for sellers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :With a sudden fall in temperature, the demand of 'Tea and Coffee' has increased manifold and shops all around the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were seen crowded with citizens specially youth which is favorite of everyone but it becomes more profitable business for sellers.

Scores of temporary stalls have also been set up by vendors where hot beverage are being sold.

Tea is used as common beverage in almost all over the world but in Pakistan it has a long tradition of tea drinking which has become a favorite source of entertainment in the society but its demand rises in cold season, citizens said.

According to sellers, with cold nights, apart from other winter special food sales, the demand of traditional variety of Tea and coffee was on rise.

A stall holder said winter is the best time for us to earn money. Though my work almost double during this time, it makes us happy.

A young man Zain Hashmi said tea-making is a profitable business during winters.

"There is a crave for tea during winter and it's hard to resist," said sadia Abbas a customer.

A restaurant manager said with the start of winter season Tea and coffee shops start preparing different types of Tea to attract the customers to enjoy the weather.

"Kashmiri Kahwa Tea is an aromatic tea which will keep citizens warm on a chilly winter day, he added.

In Pakistan, the best way to beat the winter chills is a hot cup of tea, said a female customer.

Kashmiri Tea is my most favorite and i have it with my friends daily after my office timings during the whole nights of winter season.

A shopkeeper selling special Gur wali Chai said jaggery tea is also among the favorite hot drinks in Islamabad during winter.

Sundas Ali said, coffee makes for a great winter drink. Pour yourself a cup of hot coffee and sit beside the fire to stay warm. As you drink your coffee, you'll feel a rush of heat surge through your body, warming you from head to toe.

She said Pakistan is a tea-loving country traditionally, adding, it is gladly embracing the strong aroma, bold color and rich taste of coffee.

The coffee culture surfaced in Pakistan, however, it gained momentum in 2010 when the youth took to the elegant coffee houses, she added.