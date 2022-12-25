UrduPoint.com

Chilly Weather Compels Low Income Groups To Visit Flea Markets

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The cold wave gripping twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad like other cities across the country has compelled most of the people belonging to the low-income groups to visit flea markets for purchasing warm clothes to keep them cozy and prevent from harsh weather effects on health.

However, this year, the price of the second-hand clothes, once considered as the most sold item at the beginning of the Winter season, has become out of reach for the buyers due to the prevailing price hike situation.

The increasing prices of each and every commodity has burdened the masses especially those belonging to the lower middle class who are unable to manage their daily household expenditures what to talk about spending money on clothes and other accessories.

A huge rush of people can be seen at the flea markets in the twin cities purchasing warm clothes, woollies, caps, socks, jackets and hoodies for their children to save them from chilly weather affects.

For Ali Mehmood, a buyer at flea market in Rawalpindi who has four children, "The second-hand clothes, which we use to buy during every winter season for our children are now being sold on very high prices in flea markets and becoming out of our purchase range".

"Buying only few clothes has spoiled my whole month budget what to talk about the needs of those who are extremely poor", he said.

Talking to APP, he said the clothes in flea markets were once considered as affordable for the people even belonging to the poor class but now the exorbitant rates of clothes in these bazaars have caused a sense of frustration among them.

Aliya Akbar, another buyer who bought some woollies from the push cart selling second hand imported clothes said, "During the prevailing price hike situation, it is hard to manage buying clothes of my three-children when only one person in the house is earning".

The online shopping websites selling the leftovers and imported clothes are also exploiting the customers by charging extra money, she said.

Nasir Khan, a father of four children said, "Flea markets through providing variety of imported clothes on economical prices is a great source of protecting the dignity of white-collar strata in a society where wearing a good dress means a lot to get respect from others.

He said, "I always buy clothes from these markets for my children but surging prices have reduced the overall purchasing capacity of the buyers like me".

Nadeem Ali, a second hand and leftover retailer said the prices of second-hand winter stuff as well leftovers have also registered a significant increase due to the various factors.

"If we sell this stuff on the reduced rates, it will inflict loss to us. We are already taking a minimum profit on selling these products despite price hike situation in the country which has affected our business too, he said.

