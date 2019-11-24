UrduPoint.com
Chilly Weather Increase Demand Of 'Winter Delights'

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 01:20 PM

Chilly weather increase demand of 'Winter delights'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The sudden drop in temperature with recent rain spell, demands and sale of winter delights increased across the country including Federal capital where people were seen buying 'pakoras', samosas, jalebee, chicken-corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, 'gajar ka halwa.

The recent rain spell has increased the sale of crispy food items and citizens have started enjoying the traditional local foods like 'pakoras', 'samosas', chicken-corn soup, 'doodh jalebee', 'gajar ka halwa', Kashmiri tea, fried fish, coffee at every corner to enjoy the changing weather.

According to shopkeepers, "winter is best season for their sale because due to the drop in mercury, our sales rises manifold".

Zubair, a shopkeeper said Pakoras, Samosas, Corn soup and other winter special food items were selling like hot cakes after drop in temperature.

"We were waiting for winter showers and we thank Almighty Allah for His blessings", he added.

Hania Saeed, a citizen said "Having Pakoras with tea is best enjoyment for me in winter season as i always preferred hot pakoras in rainy weather along with my other office colleagues." A vendor, while selling Chicken-corn soup, said "it is the most favorite and widely liked soup for the customers especially in rainy season."\778

