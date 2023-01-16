Chilly weather predicted for most KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted Cold and dry weather in most parts of the province.

It said that frost is likely to occur in the early morning hours while windy weather conditions may occur in plain areas.

During the last 23 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province. Light Rain occurred at isolated places in Mohmand and Dir. Rain Recorded (in mm): Ghalanai 03, Dir 01.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 18/02, Chitral 06/-1, Timergara 15/00, Dir 12/-6, Mirkhani 08/-2, Kalam 05/-15, Drosh 06/-3, Saidu Sharif 13/-3, Pattan 11/04, Malam Jabba 03/-7, Takht Bhai 18/00, Kakul 13/02, Balakot 14/02, Parachinar 10/-7 Bannu 15/00, Cherat 07/00, D.I. Khan 23/04.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -15°C Kalam and -10°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.