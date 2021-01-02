Chilly weather to continue in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 02 (APP):The cold and chilly weather would likely to grip Azad Jammu and Kashmir during next week.

Mercury dropped from freezing temperature in the mountainous of Neelam and Leepa valleys for the 4th consecutive day, reports said.

According to officials, freezing temperature would continue in Neelam and Leepa vallies for next 5-6 days, adding a new rain spell to start from Saturday night.

"There are chances that the mercury may further drop in coming days in the upper areas of Neelam and Leepa valleys and Rawalakot in Poonch division", the experts said.