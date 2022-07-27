UrduPoint.com

Chiltan Community Foundation Organizes Blood Camp For Thalassemia, Cancer Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 08:45 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :A one-day blood camp was organized under Chiltan Community Foundation at Balochistan board of Investment Directorate for donating blood for thalassemia and cancer patients, in which a large number of employees donated blood on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Asadullah, the head of Chiltan Community Foundation thanked Saeed Ahmed Sarpara, Mehwish Janjua for their cooperation in organizing the blood camp.

He said that every member of the society should step forward to save the lives of children suffering from cancer and thalassemia and would play a role because these sick children have to face many difficulties for blood.

Blood donation for these patients was no less than a great blessing.

On this occasion, Chairperson of Zakwat and Usher Committee Cant Mehwish Janjua said "if a man saves a human's life as he has saved the entire humanity, we should donate blood at least four times a year because donating blood a person is protected from various diseases."She said in this regard, we would take measures to enhance awareness among citizens to take part in donating blood in order to ensure protection of patients of thalassemia in the area.

