China a trusted friend of Pakistan; says Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) Chinese Gas Company Mr Leo and CEO Universal Gas Distribution Company Ghayas Abdullah Paracha called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed enhancing cooperation and investment in energy sector in Pakistan during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that China is all-weather and trusted friend of Pakistan, adding that the Chinese Government and People always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

He said that the great friend China played a key role in getting Pakistan out of the energy crisis in the past, and the Chinese government also helped Pakistan a lot in dealing with the recent economic crisis.

He said Khanjarab Pass opening bodes well for the development of the country, adding that the opening of Khanjrab pass will speed up the completion of CPEC projects.

He said the present government is determined to carry forward the ongoing development projects under CPEC. Governor Punjab said that CPEC will open new avenues of development in Pakistan in infrastructure, agriculture, energy sector and other sectors including industry.

Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association Mian Shahid Iqbal, and Director Universal Gas Distribution Company Captain (Retd) Shuja Anwar were also present on this occasion.