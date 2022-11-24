UrduPoint.com

China Acknowledges Ahsan Iqbal's Contribution In CPEC Promotion

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 09:57 PM

China acknowledges Ahsan Iqbal's contribution in CPEC promotion

Chinese Official Spokesman Zhao Lijian has acknowledged contribution of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal by calling him an active supporter of progress under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese Official Spokesman Zhao Lijian has acknowledged contribution of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal by calling him an active supporter of progress under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Noting relevant reports, Zhao Lijian remarked that the minister (Ahsan Iqbal) has been an active supporter of progress under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "We appreciate that." Zhao made these statement while replying to a question on CPEC progress particularly on ML-1 railway project, Gwadar international airport and Karachi Circular Railway at a press conference in Beijing, according to a press release issued by the Planning Ministry on Thursday.

Moreover, the Chinese Spokesman stated that China stands ready to work with Pakistan to follow through common understandings which came under discussion during Prime Minister's visit to China where he met Chinese President.

Also, the Chinese Spokesman expressed commitment to pursue joint decisions undertaken in 11th Joint Coordination Committee (Headed by Minister PD & SI, Pakistan and Chairman NDRC, China) especially involving cooperation in industrial sector, infrastructure projects, construction of high rises and expanding CPEC's scope by incorporating more new areas in order to transform CPEC in to an exemplary high-quality belt and road cooperation project.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal China Visit Road CPEC Gwadar Beijing Progress Airport

Recent Stories

United Nations Academic Impact grants membership t ..

United Nations Academic Impact grants membership to University of Turbat

28 seconds ago
 Appointment of Hafiz-e-Quran as COAS pride for Pak ..

Appointment of Hafiz-e-Quran as COAS pride for Pakistan in Islamic World

31 seconds ago
 Scottish Teachers Strike for First Time in Almost ..

Scottish Teachers Strike for First Time in Almost 40 Years to Demand 10% Pay Ris ..

33 seconds ago
 Russian Oil Deliveries to Czech Republic Via Druzh ..

Russian Oil Deliveries to Czech Republic Via Druzhba Pipeline According to Plan ..

35 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court declines request to stop possibl ..

Lahore High Court declines request to stop possible use of tear gas on PTI march ..

7 minutes ago
 Switzerland 'can beat anyone' at World Cup, says X ..

Switzerland 'can beat anyone' at World Cup, says Xhaka

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.