ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese Official Spokesman Zhao Lijian has acknowledged contribution of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal by calling him an active supporter of progress under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Noting relevant reports, Zhao Lijian remarked that the minister (Ahsan Iqbal) has been an active supporter of progress under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "We appreciate that." Zhao made these statement while replying to a question on CPEC progress particularly on ML-1 railway project, Gwadar international airport and Karachi Circular Railway at a press conference in Beijing, according to a press release issued by the Planning Ministry on Thursday.

Moreover, the Chinese Spokesman stated that China stands ready to work with Pakistan to follow through common understandings which came under discussion during Prime Minister's visit to China where he met Chinese President.

Also, the Chinese Spokesman expressed commitment to pursue joint decisions undertaken in 11th Joint Coordination Committee (Headed by Minister PD & SI, Pakistan and Chairman NDRC, China) especially involving cooperation in industrial sector, infrastructure projects, construction of high rises and expanding CPEC's scope by incorporating more new areas in order to transform CPEC in to an exemplary high-quality belt and road cooperation project.