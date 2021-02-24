China Aerospace launches remote-sensing satellites into orbit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :China launched a Long March 4C carrier rocket on Wednesday morning at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China to deploy Yaogan 31-03 remote-sensing satellites, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, the nation's leading space contractor.

The State-owned conglomerate said in a statement that the rocket blasted off at 10:22 am and then successfully placed the satellites into their orbits, China Daily reported.

It was the 361st flight mission of the Long March fleet.

Developed by the China academy of Space Technology, a China Aerospace subsidiary, the satellites are the third group in the Yaogan 31 family and are tasked with conducting electromagnetic environmental monitoring and related technology tests, the statement said.

China launched the first group of Yaogan 31 satellites in April 2018 and the second group this January.

The Long March 4C is a product of the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, another China Aerospace subsidiary.