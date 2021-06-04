UrduPoint.com
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan Agree To Cooperate In Fighting Terrorism - Statement

Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) China, Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to cooperate in fighting terrorist threats, according to a joint statement published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday, following the fourth session of the trilateral dialogue at the level of foreign ministers.

China's Wang Yi, Afghanistan's Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Pakistan's Shah Mahmood Qureshi met on Thursday via video link.

"The three sides reaffirmed that they will jointly fight terrorism in all its forms and underscored that it is important to reject 'double standards' in counter-terrorism, not to let any terrorist organization or individual use their respective territories for activities against other countries, and redouble joint efforts against the ETIM [East Turkestan Islamic Movement, terrorist group banned in Russia], TTP [Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan] and Daesh [terrorist group banned in Russia] and any other terrorist group," the statement said.

The three countries emphasized that it is necessary to advance the process of establishing peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, achieve a ceasefire and end violence, as well as the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. They also underlined the importance of the principle of an "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned" peace process and support Afghanistan in its independence.

The first China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue was held in Beijing on December 26, 2017. It was followed by the second edition of the dialogue held in Kabul on December 18, 2018 and the third, held in Islamabad on September 7, 2019.

