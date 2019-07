China-Afghanistan-Pakistan reiterate their support to political settlement of Afghan conflict

The Fifth Round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue held in Islamabad wherein the three parties reiterated their support to a political settlement of the Afghan conflict through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) The Fifth Round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue held in Islamabad wherein the three parties reiterated their support to a political settlement of the Afghan conflict through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.The Pakistan delegation was led by Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, whereas the Afghan and Chinese delegations were headed by Director General First Political Division, Musa Arefi and Director General Asia Department, Ambassador Wu Jianghao, respectively.During the Fifth Round of the Dialogue, the three sides discussed implementation status of various projects among Pakistan, Afghanistan and China in the areas of education, health, sports, culture and capacity building.

They reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening practical cooperation to achieve the mutually beneficial goals of sustainable peace, development and prosperity.The three parties reiterated their support to a political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.Both Afghanistan and China appreciated Pakistan's role in facilitating the peace process and its consistent support to various mechanisms aimed at bringing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.