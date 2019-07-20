UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Reiterate Their Support To Political Settlement Of Afghan Conflict

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:15 PM

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan reiterate their support to political settlement of Afghan conflict

The Fifth Round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue held in Islamabad wherein the three parties reiterated their support to a political settlement of the Afghan conflict through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) The Fifth Round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue held in Islamabad wherein the three parties reiterated their support to a political settlement of the Afghan conflict through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.The Pakistan delegation was led by Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, whereas the Afghan and Chinese delegations were headed by Director General First Political Division, Musa Arefi and Director General Asia Department, Ambassador Wu Jianghao, respectively.During the Fifth Round of the Dialogue, the three sides discussed implementation status of various projects among Pakistan, Afghanistan and China in the areas of education, health, sports, culture and capacity building.

They reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening practical cooperation to achieve the mutually beneficial goals of sustainable peace, development and prosperity.The three parties reiterated their support to a political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.Both Afghanistan and China appreciated Pakistan's role in facilitating the peace process and its consistent support to various mechanisms aimed at bringing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Sports Education China Asia

Recent Stories

Allah-o-Akbar! Maryam Nawaz reacts to forensic rep ..

2 minutes ago

Forensic audit declares Judge Arshad Malik’s vid ..

9 minutes ago

Decision taken to set up mini hospital, school for ..

25 seconds ago

Polling continues peacefully on 16 PA's erstwhile ..

28 seconds ago

Rain-thundershower expected in different parts of ..

30 seconds ago

Woman in NAB chairman’s leaked video was PTI mem ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.