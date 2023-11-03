Open Menu

China Aims To Build Innovation System For Humanoid Robots By 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

China aims to build innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025

China will strive to establish a preliminary innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025, amid the country's push to develop the future industry, according to a recent guideline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) China will strive to establish a preliminary innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025, amid the country's push to develop the future industry, according to a recent guideline.

The country will boast several small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in the humanoid robot market and have cutting-edge technologies, and two to three humanoid robot companies with global influence by 2025, according to the guideline issued by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

By 2027, China will see a secure and reliable industrial and supply chain system and related products will be deeply integrated into the real economy, the guideline stated.

Specifically, the country will work on consolidating the production of basic components and promoting software innovation in terms of product development, while creating scenarios for manufacturing and other related sectors.

Humanoid robot development, a future industry that has great potential, incorporates a variety of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, high-end manufacturing and new materials.

China has a certain foundation for developing the industry, but resources and efforts need to be pooled together to push forward key technology innovation, the ministry noted.

Related Topics

Technology China Robot Market Industry

Recent Stories

Seminar on Shakespeare

Seminar on Shakespeare

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM Meets with UNFPA Delegation to Discuss Deve ..

AJK PM Meets with UNFPA Delegation to Discuss Development Projects

4 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli atta ..

Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

11 minutes ago
 Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of cri ..

Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of crises: former prime minister Mia ..

5 minutes ago
 New Zealand's injured Henry out of World Cup as Ja ..

New Zealand's injured Henry out of World Cup as Jamieson comes in

5 minutes ago
 Court allows PTI chief's WhatsApp contact with son ..

Court allows PTI chief's WhatsApp contact with sons

6 minutes ago
Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi ..

Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi stresses for implementation of ..

5 minutes ago
 500 people reach to hospitals due to toxic smog

500 people reach to hospitals due to toxic smog

5 minutes ago
 Muhammad Mian Soomro condemns terrorist attack in ..

Muhammad Mian Soomro condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan

5 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation visits Sukkur Barrage, revie ..

World Bank delegation visits Sukkur Barrage, reviews work progress

3 minutes ago
 13 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

13 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Kim Kardashian’s children wear different Hallowe ..

Kim Kardashian’s children wear different Halloween dresses to express support ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan