Open Menu

China Always Played Concrete Role For Pakistan: Mushahid

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 11:20 PM

China always played concrete role for Pakistan: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defense Mushahid Hussain Syed on Saturday said that China always played a concrete role for Pakistan.

Chinese leaders had supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue at the forum of the United Nations, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Chinese government had helped this country with many energy projects besides China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added.

He said China had provided five billion Dollars to stabilize Pakistan's economy in recent years.

In reply to a question about the role of the Pakistan Army, he said Pakistan Armed forces had made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terror and restoring peace in the troubled areas.

No one could dare to challenge the professionalism and bravery of the Pakistan Army, he said.

To a question, he said Pakistan has the full potential and resources to show progress in every field.

He said there is a dire need to make collective efforts for the speedy development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Army United Nations China Mushahid Hussain Syed CPEC Progress TV Government Billion

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

42 minutes ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

10 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan