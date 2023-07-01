China always played concrete role for Pakistan: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defense Mushahid Hussain Syed on Saturday said that China always played a concrete role for Pakistan.

Chinese leaders had supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue at the forum of the United Nations, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Chinese government had helped this country with many energy projects besides China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added.

He said China had provided five billion Dollars to stabilize Pakistan's economy in recent years.

In reply to a question about the role of the Pakistan Army, he said Pakistan Armed forces had made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terror and restoring peace in the troubled areas.

No one could dare to challenge the professionalism and bravery of the Pakistan Army, he said.

To a question, he said Pakistan has the full potential and resources to show progress in every field.

He said there is a dire need to make collective efforts for the speedy development of the country.