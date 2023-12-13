China always played key role in development, stability of Pakistan: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said the People's Republic of China always played a key role in the development and stability of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said the People's Republic of China always played a key role in the development and stability of Pakistan.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the open-air gym established with the cooperation of China at the Pakistan-China Friendship Park on Kashmir Road.

He said that the people of Karachi express their gratitude to the Chinese government for the establishment and provision of modern facilities for the citizens at the Pak-China Friendship Park.

On this occasion, China's Consul General Yang Yundong, People's Party District Central General Secretary Dil Muhammad, Director General Parks and Horticulture Junaidullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner East Altaf Sheikh and heads of various departments of KMC were also present.

Mayor Karachi along with Consul General of China officially inaugurated the open air gym in Pak China Friendship Park while on this occasion cake was also cut regarding Pak China friendship.

The MoU for cooperation between Chinese Consulate and KMC was signed by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and the Consul General Yang Yundong.

He appreciated KMC on the establishment of Pakistan China Friendship Park.

Such initiatives are bringing the two countries closer, cooperation between Pakistan and China is already ongoing in many fields and various institutions have been established in Pakistan in this regard.

Yundong said that the citizens of Karachi will get better facilities in their daily life, the Chinese government will continue to cooperate with KMC in this regard.

Mayor Karachi said that Pakistan-China friendship reached heights during the era of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and after Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari and now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari furthered this eternal friendship.

He said the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor has become an important milestone for Pakistan. Thanking the Government of China for helping to stabilize the economy of Pakistan and providing employment to the people here through this very important economic corridor project which is a game changer in the region, there could be no better example of the deep friendship between the two countries.

Murtaza Wahab said Pak-China Friendship Park will further strengthen the bond of friendship between the two brotherly countries, people visiting this park will be grateful to the Chinese government.