China always played vital role in socio economic development, uplift of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that China has always played a vital role in the socio economic development and uplift of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding that the KP government was taking all possible steps to facilitate investors so that maximum foreign investment could be attracted.

This he said while talking to the Ambassador of People's Republic of China, Yao Jing who met him here in Peshawar.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Chinese Ambassador exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance, besides emphasizing the need for further enhancing and expanding bilateral cooperation between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and China.

While briefing the envoy about the measures taken for creating investment friendly environment in the province, he said the government was fully committed to introducing more business-friendly reforms in the province to facilitate foreign investors.

He said that introduction of business reforms was among the top most priorities of the government, adding that this was the right time to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister further said that Chinese businessmen and investors would also benefit from the current environment by making investment in various sectors, particularly agriculture, housing, health, education, tourism and energy.

Chinese Ambassador on this occasion appreciated the government's efforts to introduce business-friendly policies in the province.

He conveyed his country's desire and commitment towards the socio-economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that the China intended to bring more investments to KP.

The Chinese government and entrepreneurs are keen to extend cooperation through joint ventures in various sectors of the province, he added.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing projects being built under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Minister said that Pakistan and China have expedited work on industrial cooperation under CPEC and both provincial and Federal governments have also expedited development of special economic zones in the country including Rashakai Special Economic Zone with a vision to make 2019 a year of industrial development under CPEC.

Yao Jing reiterated his country's commitment to timely complete the projects and expressed the hope that CPEC would bring social and economic prosperity to both countries.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said we value the Chinese assistance and support in building infrastructure, road networks and energy projects and we look forward to exploring more avenues so that bilateral cooperation could be enhanced, china was a reliable friend and its support was essential for the social and economic development of Pakistan, he concluded.