China always stand by Pakistan side in difficult times : Zaka Ullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Information Zaka ullah Khattak Tuesday said that the friendship between Pakistan and China was a source of pride for the people of both the countries.

China has always stood by Pakistan side in difficult times and Pakistan has never disappointed it's great neighbor.

He expressed these views during a visit to China Window, a Chinese Cultural and Information Center here.

During his visit, Provincial Secretary Information Zaka Ullah Khattak visited various galleries, penned his impressions in the guest book and signed on the Friendship Wall.

Zakaullah Khattak said" CPEC is an important project for Pakistan's economic development and a new era will begin after the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone, where employment opportunities will be available, and products made in this special economic zone can be imported to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

" Secretary Information said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also has vast opportunities for religious tourism that need to be tapped.

"We also need to further improve people-to-people contacts to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries," Zaka Ullah Khattak added.

Calling the establishment of China Window in Peshawar an important step, the Information Secretary said" After coming here, it feels like you are in China."He hoped that China Window would help the people to people contact between Pak-China. It would play a positive and constructive role in the friendship between Pak-China.