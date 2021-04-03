UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Always Stands With Pakistan To Jointly Fight Against Covid-19: Xi Jinping

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:23 AM

China always stands with Pakistan to jointly fight against Covid-19: Xi Jinping

The Chinese President has written a letter to President Dr. Arif Alvi towish him a speedy recovery from Coronavirus infection.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that his country will always stand with Pakistan to jointly fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and make joint efforts to build a closer China-Pakistan community with shared future.

He expressed these views in a letter written to President Dr Arif Alvi to wish him a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also sent a cable to President Dr Arif Alvi to wish him good health and early recovery from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Saudi Arabia Saud From Xi Jinping Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes Ross ..

12 hours ago

US Capitol Police Respond After Vehicle Rams 2 Off ..

10 hours ago

Portugal Suggests EU-US Cooperation Should Be Revi ..

10 hours ago

Vyshinsky Says Navalny's Prison Conditions 'Asceti ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.