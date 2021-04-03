China Always Stands With Pakistan To Jointly Fight Against Covid-19: Xi Jinping
The Chinese President has written a letter to President Dr. Arif Alvi towish him a speedy recovery from Coronavirus infection.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that his country will always stand with Pakistan to jointly fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and make joint efforts to build a closer China-Pakistan community with shared future.
He expressed these views in a letter written to President Dr Arif Alvi to wish him a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also sent a cable to President Dr Arif Alvi to wish him good health and early recovery from COVID-19.