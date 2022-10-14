China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Chinese delegation has presented a cheque of significant amount for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times and extended support both at the internal and external fronts.

He was talking to a delegation of China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas headed by its President Zhang Guoliang.

The Prime Minister said China has helped Pakistan a lot to cope with the disaster caused by recent floods and to rehabilitate the flood victims.

He said Pakistan-China friendship is unparalleled.

On the occasion, the Chinese delegation presented a cheque of significant amount for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said his country would provide all possible support to Pakistan for the rehabilitation of flood affected people.

He was talking to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building measures in Asia, in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen friendly ties between the two countries by broadening interaction in all possible areas of cooperation.

The two sides agreed to hold the next session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Economic Commission at the earliest.

Discussing regional issues, both the leaders reiterated mutual desire to promote peace, stability and cooperation.