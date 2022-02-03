China always supported Pakistan on important issues: Tehmina

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua on Thursday said that China had always supported Pakistan on all important issues, particularly the Kashmir issue.

Talking to ptv, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was on a visit to China, would have consultation with the Chinese leadership on the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

Besides witnessing the ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 along with other world leaders, he would also have discussion on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, she added.

To a question, she said the prime minister's visit further strengthen strategic and bilateral relations between the two countries.