China Always Supports Pakistan During Every Critical Time: PM Shehbaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2025 | 02:37 PM

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a ceremony of 1000 scholarships for Pakistani students says China’s role for IMF program for Pakistan was exemplary

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that China always supported Pakistan during every critical juncture including International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistani agricultural graduates are going to China for higher education, and Pakistan would benefit from the experiences of students who receive advanced education in China. He expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for providing scholarships to Pakistani students.

He was addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad regarding scholarships to 1000 Pakistani students to study agriculture in China

The PM said during his visit to China, he was impressed by the research being conducted at an agricultural university.

He added that Pakistani students would act as a bridge between Beijing and Islamabad and emphasized that the role of youth is crucial in Pakistan’s development.

The PM shared that the selection of agricultural graduates for the scholarship program was made purely on merit. Graduates were chosen from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and all four provinces, with more than 10% of the selected students coming from Balochistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that China has always stood by Pakistan, and its role during the IMF program was exemplary.

