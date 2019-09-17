China Ambassador feels like a Pakistani, not a foreigner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Tuesday said Pakistan and China enjoy strong brotherly relations and living here he feels like a Pakistani not a foreigner.

Addressing the award ceremony of Pakistani students Poetry, Essay and Skit/Dialogue Competition, he said, it was an honor for both Pakistan and China to enjoy such exemplary and strong bilateral ties and being here feels like to be at my home.

The Competition "Journey of Friendship: Celebrating the many facets of Pakistan-China Relations" was organized by China Cultural Center in Pakistan in collaboration with All Pakistan China Friendship Association (APCFA) to commemorate 70 years of the founding of People's Republic of China.

"I am very convinced that Pakistan was on the right path and its future is bright. Similarly, our friendship has potential to grow further and cement in coming days," he stated. "We are celebrating seven decades of Sino-Pak friendship and hope that our youth would carry forward this relationship in decades to come." Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China /Director of China Cultural Center in Pakistan and Deputy Director China Cultural Center Li Yan Yuan were also present on the occasion.

Senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, poets, writers and leading media representatives also attended the award ceremony.

Winners of the competition from cities across Pakistan traveled to Islamabad and received prizes and shared their stories and recited poetries. Students also presented cultural performances to highlight cultural heritage and make a lively event.

Submissions in all three categories of the competition were presented in urdu and English separately.

APCFA in collaboration with China Cultural Center organized this national poetry, essay and skit/dialogue competition on the theme "Journey of Friendship: Celebrating the many facets of Pakistan-China Relations" among school students across the country.

It was part of a series of events for the commemoration of 70 years of founding of People's Republic of China, aiming to enable the young generation to carry forward the legacy of Pakistan-China friendship is the need of the hour.

Schools from Islamabad and across the four provinces including cities of Karachi, Lahore, Khanewal, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta were also participated in the competition.