China Among 10 Most Innovative Countries: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 07:15 PM

China is among the 10 most innovative countries, according to the latest global innovation ranking published by the Chinese Academy of Science and Technology for Development on Tuesday

China is among the 10 most innovative countries, according to the latest global innovation ranking published by the Chinese Academy of Science and Technology for Development on Tuesday.

The academy has issued a report on the ranking, saying that it surveyed the innovative capacities of 40 countries, which together account for more than 95 percent of global R&D investment and over 85 percent of the global GDP, Xinhua reported.

China rose to the 10th place, up three slots from the 2022 rankings, and it is the only developing country to break into the top 15, according to the report.

The geography of global innovation has not changed much. Asia, North America and Europe continue to lead the global innovation landscape as regions, with a strengthened eastward innovation shift, the report noted.

