China, An Economic Growth Model For Less Developed Countries : Sanjrani

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:50 PM

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday said China has made rapid strides to become the leader of emerging economies and it may be a model of economic growth for low-income countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday said China has made rapid strides to become the leader of emerging economies and it may be a model of economic growth for low-income countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of International Photo Exhibition to celebrate 70th Anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China, the Chairman Senate said "China had achieved and made possible what others could only dream of and it also has much to offer as a model of economic growth to low-income countries." He extended warm greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, ambassador Yao Jing and brotherly people of China on behalf of the Parliament, government and the people of Pakistan on this special occasion.

The Chairman Senate acknowledged that the China extended full support to Pakistan on Kashmir.

He said :"This photo exhibition has been aptly titled "Glorious Journey". China's rise on the world stage as a leader of emerging economies has indeed been "Glorious", he added.

He said : "It has been an inspiring journey. A journey of conviction, resolve and leading by example." He said the exhibition spelled out China's success story that spanned from economy to science and technology, and to sports, arts and culture. "I am sure that this exhibition will help give visitors a better understanding of China's journey to glory and global recognition.

" he added.

Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the fast progress of China, especially during the last four decades and said that the credit went to China's visionary leadership for introducing prudent polices and reforms, as well as the hardworking Chinese nation.

He also appreciated and acknowledged Chinese President Xi, who gave the world a new vision of inclusive global economy and shared prosperity through Belt and Road Initiative. "CPEC is a symbol of Pakistan and China's shared vision of peace and prosperity by promoting regional and global developmental cooperation," he added.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing thanked for organizing the exhibition to mark 70th Anniversary of founding of China.

He recalled Pakistani support to China in becoming UN member and extending maximum support during 2008 earthquake.

Chairman Institute of Strategic Studies Khalid Mahmood said that Pakistan and China enjoyed close relationship and stressed the need for more people-to-people contact.

Earlier, national anthems of both the countries were played.

Various pictures were put on display to highlight emerging ofChina.

