China and Pakistan adopted joint strategy since Aug 16:Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@imziishan)

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in his talk to the media regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China, revealed that both countries since August 16 have moved ahead with a joint strategy

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in his talk to the media regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China, revealed that both countries since August 16 have moved ahead with a joint strategy.The foreign minister pointed out that Pakistan and China had adopted a joint approach during a meeting of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.He mentioned that during the current visit of PM Imran Khan, both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), trade and economic affairs.

Mr Qureshi further revealed that leadership of both states also discussed longstanding Kashmir dispute and regional security issues."Pakistan has shared with China its assessment and feedback from Indian occupied Kashmir."He affirmed that it was important to meet Chinese leadership ahead of President Xi Jinping's brief visit to India.

China and Pakistan have clear stance on the dispute of Kashmir [�] China has supported Pakistan's historic stance on it [�] the nature of relations between both countries is such that they take each other into confidence at every turn," he said.While talking to the media at Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, Mr Qureshi said both sides discussed the Afghan peace process.He said China, Russia and other countries want peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and development and prosperity in the entire region.

"For this, Pakistan is playing an active role."Regarding facilities to potential Chinese investors and entrepreneurs, he said the CPEC Authority has been established to provide all facilities to businessmen and investors as early as possible.The FM said a MoU signed between the two countries was related to the development of Gwadar Port and for making it "a hub of regional trade and connectivity."