China Announces Opening Of Visas For Pakistani Students, Business Card Holders

August 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese Embassy on Monday announced opening up of visas for long-term Pakistani (international) students receiving academic education in China as well as allowed entry for business card holders.

The Chinese Embassy, in a notice on its website, said:"From now on, long-term international students receiving academic education in China can apply for the student visa (X1visa) by submitting the form of Visa Application for Study in China (JW201 or JW202) and the school admission notice (fresh student) or no objection to returning China certificate (continuation study).

"As per the latest visa application policy, from 0:00 on 24 August 2022, foreign nationals holding APEC business travel card holders and foreign students with valid study residence permits are permitted to enter China."

