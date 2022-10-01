China announces over $90mln assistance so far for Pakistan: Nong Rong

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Chinese ambassador says since the devastating floods occurred in Pakistan, among all countries, China has announced over 90 million dollars assistance for Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2022) China's Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong has reaffirmed his government's continued support to Pakistan to help flood affected people.

In a video statement on Friday, he said since the devastating floods occurred in Pakistan, among all countries, China has announced over 90 million Dollars assistance for Pakistan.

He said the announced assistance is the biggest till dates. He said China stands with Pakistan.