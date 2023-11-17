Open Menu

China Announces Scholarships For Pakistani Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 08:30 PM

China announces scholarships for Pakistani students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Chinese Scholarship Council (CSC) has offered Pakistani students and scholars to study and research in Chinese universities under the policy of the government of the People's Republic of China.

The scholarships have been offered to enhance Pakistan-China educational cooperation.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan is the designated agency for these scholarships in the academic year 2024-25 on behalf of the government, HEC’s local chapter told APP on Friday.

Applications are invited for scholarships to pursue higher education in the People's Republic of China.

In this regard, the last date for submission of online application under HEC Portal www.scholarship.hec.gov.pk under Study Abroad Opportunities is Thursday, December, 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, under the Chinese Government Scholarship Programme 2024-25, applications will only be considered from candidates who already have a valid HAT or USAT score card, obtained after January 1, 2022.

Candidates can click Campuschina.org or https://www.csc.edu.cn/laihua to submit an online application to the China Scholarship Council portal under Category A (Agency No. 5861), the Punjab HEC told APP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab China January December HEC From Government Click

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection commit ..

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection committee

2 hours ago
 Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Regi ..

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Registration Activities

2 hours ago
 PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

3 hours ago
 Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

3 hours ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

3 hours ago
With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

4 hours ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

4 hours ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

7 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan